BOONE — During a March 17 hearing, Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus granted a motion from Watauga County to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the town of Boone concerning local sales tax distribution, according to county attorney Anthony di Santi.
The lawsuit was originally filed in February 2020 with an amended complaint filed the following May by the town of Boone — as well as former Boone Town Council member Marshall Ashcraft. The county filed a motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 7 — its second motion the county had filed to the dismiss the case.
Watauga County initially moved to dismiss the lawsuit on June 29, 2020, on the grounds that the plaintiffs lacked standing as the county claimed they had not suffered injury. The town claimed in its complaint that Boone had lost revenue since the county switched to the “ad valorem” sales tax distribution method (based upon property tax values) instead of the “per capita” method (based upon the total populations) in 2013.
According to the June 29 motion from the county, Watauga County used the per capita method for distribution from from 1987 until 2013; the county had used the ad valorem method for many years prior to 1987. In 2013, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to select the ad valorem method of distribution.
According to a memorandum of law in support of the motion to dismiss filed on March 12 by the defendants, during the years of 1987-2013, municipalities such as Beech Mountain and Blowing Rock “petitioned the Watauga County Commissioners on several occasions to change the local sales tax distribution to the ad valorem method (as it would) greatly benefit those communities.” In 2013, the county “decided that it was time for other municipalities in Watauga County to enjoy the benefits that Boone had enjoyed for so long, and it changed the method of distribution to ad valorem,” according to the March 12 memorandum.
The memorandum added that the county’s 2013 decision to switch methods also meant that those benefits extended to the county’s local fire districts, which “do not receive sales tax allocations under the per capita method.”
The plaintiffs alleged that the town had lost millions in sales tax revenue from the switch to the ad valorem method, and that the county adopted an “unlawful distribution scheme” and a “hybrid approach” of both the ad valorem and per capita methods that is not authorized by law. The county denied all of these claims in its June 29, 2020, motion to dismiss.
According to the county’s response, the town of Beech Mountain was permitted to intervene in the case by an order of the court entered on May 21. In a memorandum of law in support of the county’s June motion to dismiss filed on Sept. 25, the county alleged that the plaintiffs had failed to add Blowing Rock and Seven Devils as necessary defendant parties. A criminal summons to the two municipalities was issued on Oct. 19 naming them as defendants along with Watauga County and the town of Beech Mountain.
The Jan. 7 motion to dismiss states again that the town has not suffered injury, and that the town’s amended complaint filed in May 2020 presents a “political question that is not redressable by the courts.” The defendants in the case then filed the memorandum of law in support of the motion to dismiss on March 12.
“As the tenor of their lawsuit shows, Boone and Mr. Ashcraft are upset that Boone, at the expense of the other towns and local fire districts, only enjoyed its preferred method of distribution for 25 of the past 33 years instead of all 33 years,” stated the memorandum of law in support of the motion to dismiss.
The memorandum also stated that the plaintiffs did not have a “legal right” at stake as they didn’t have a “legal right” to choose the method of sales-tax distribution as that decision belongs solely to Watauga County.
The plaintiffs filed a brief in opposition to the motion to dismiss on March 12.
“Plaintiffs do not attack a discretionary decision of Watauga County, but rather ask this court to do what is within the core province of North Carolina courts: to declare the meaning and import of a statute that is of crucial concern to the local governments, residents, and taxpayers of Watauga County,” the town’s brief stated. “The courts of this state have never shied away from settling disputes between political divisions and agencies of the state over the lawfulness of their respective actions under state or constitutional law. To the contrary, the courts have entertained case after case between such entities, often with nary a word of concern about their ‘justiciability.’ Likewise, in case after case taxpayers and other citizens have been permitted to pursue claims against counties and municipalities for exceeding their tax-related powers or other authority under state law.”
Di Santi stated that Gavenus granted the motion to dismiss on the grounds stated in the motion including “lack of subject matter jurisdiction based upon the lack of standing and the political question doctrine.” The official court order for the dismissal had not been filed as of early March 23.
Possible action that could follow may include an appeal of the decision to the North Carolina Court of Appeals if the plaintiffs chose to do so, according to di Santi. Boone Town Manager John Ward said he could make a statement about the court’s ruling as soon as Gavenus’ order had filed.
