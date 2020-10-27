LENOIR — A Boone woman died as a result of a single-vehicle wreck in Caldwell County on U.S. 321 near Indian Grave Road on Oct. 26, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the call at approximately 3:15 p.m. to and investigate a fatal collision. A 2006 Ford Ranger was traveling north on U.S. 321, ran off the road to the left, overcorrected and then overturned several times in the northbound lanes, according to NCSHP.
The driver of the truck, Jesse Balcerak, 20, of Boone, received minor injuries. The passenger, Deanna Jean Smith, 21, of Boone, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Smith was not restrained by a seatbelt, according to NCSHP.
