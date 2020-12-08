BOONE — Approximately 165 patrons visited the Boone Winter Farmers' Market for its opening day of the season on Dec. 5.
Ellie Mullis, the double up food bucks and farmers' market manager for the Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, said that organizers have prioritized safety for market patrons as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that vendors are spaced out, market organizers count customers to ensure spacing, masks are required and that a one-way traffic pattern is provided throughout the market.
Mullis reminded the community that the farmers market offers a food equity program — Double Up Food Bucks — in which people on SNAP can get double their money when they shop at the Boone Winter Market.
The farmers’ market operates from 9 a.m.-noon each Saturday through April at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center — located at 252 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. ￼￼￼For more information, visit www.brwia.org/wintermarket.html.
