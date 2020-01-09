BOONE — Citizens and visitors to Boone are asked to give input on the accessibility of town facilities and services as part of an update to the town’s Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan.
A public meeting for the transition plan will be held at noon Jan. 14 at the Boone Transportation Committee meeting, held at the Boone Council Chambers at 1500 Blowing Rock Road.
The Americans with Disabilities Act, which became law in 1990, is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including jobs, schools, transportation and all public and private places that are open to the general public.
State and local governments are required to periodically conduct self-assessments of their buildings and facilities, pedestrian right-of-ways, services, policies and practices in accordance with accessibility requirements of the ADA. Boone Town Manager John Ward said the transition plan will be an update of a previous plan.
The transition plan will look at barriers to accessibility and strategies to address a variety of issues that impact the accessibility of town services, facilities, sidewalks and streets in the public right-of-way. Interested persons, including individuals with disabilities or organizations representing individuals with disabilities, are requested to participate in the development of the plan.
Ward said the transition plan will help the town identify priorities for budget planning, and updated ADA transition plans are often required for state and federal grants as well.
The 12-question survey is available via a link at the top of the town’s website, townofboone.net, or at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BooneADA.
The survey includes questions about the accessibility of sidewalks and streets, obstacles or challenges when navigating intersections and signals and accessibility of town buildings and parks. As of Jan. 7, more than 100 people have responded to the survey, Ward said.
Comments, plan recommendations and suggestions for modifications to town facilities, programs, services and activities may also be submitted to Town of Boone, Attn: Terry Story, ADA Coordinator, PO Drawer 192, Boone, NC 28607.
If you have additional questions about the ADA Transition Plan or require assistance, contact Terry Story at Terry.Story@townofboone.net.
