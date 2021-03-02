BOONE — The Boone Town Council set budget priorities for fiscal year 2021-22 on Feb. 22, during its daylong budget retreat, with items such as replacement police body cameras, new staff positions and environmental/sustainability measures in mind.
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau explained that the department’s total expense budget is approximately $3.44 million, with roughly 87.99 percent of the funds used for officer salaries.
Le Beau presented a request of $55,000 from the town for a package deal with Axon and TASER for new police body cameras and TASER devices. The Boone Police Department currently uses 28 body cameras, the majority of which have expired warranties, and 33 TASERs, also with expired warranties, he said.
Le Beau said that not only are the current body cameras Boone Police officers use getting old, the department is also running out of storage for video footage. The town allocates $7,000 of the police department budget for video camera footage storage, but Le Beau said the storage space isn’t enough. While it isn’t industry standard, Le Beau said Boone Police keeps record of all body camera footage. To ensure all footage is kept, the department has been using a “piecemeal” system of placing videos on hard drives.
The department has been able to obtain grants for body cameras in the past, but Le Beau said grant funding isn’t always consistent.
The five-year contract for the new body cameras and TASERs would require $55,000 per year to fund the venture. This would include IT functions, storage and replacement devices. Le Beau explained that the system would track how many electrical cycles would be engaged through each TASER. He added that the department has a policy that states that a TASER device cannot be used for any punitive measures.
“The equipment is expensive, but it is the cost of doing business in modern policing,” Le Beau said.
“When officers are wearing a camera, not only are they on their best behavior, the suspects often decide that they would like to be on their best behavior,” Le Beau said.
Le Beau also mentioned other budget requests such as tuition reimbursement for police officers to receive a college degree funding for training.
Although Council Member Sam Furgiuele said he was not as enthusiastic about the TASERs, he understood that the devices were a package deal with the body cameras. He said that he supported the funding of body cameras, and mentioned that he felt that surveillance cameras placed in downtown Boone were a “waste of money.”
Both the Boone Fire Department and the town’s Planning and Inspections Department each identified a staff position for which they are requesting funding.
Planning and Inspections Director Jane Shook requested for a long-range planner position that would report directly to her in order to tackle the list of projects her department is taking on. Shook said the new staff person would coordinate and implementation of planning efforts and prioritizing the department’s annual work plan.
Boone Fire Chief Jimmy Isaacs approached the council with a request for an emergency management/resilience planning position. Isaacs said the role would work with town departments and outside agencies to better coordinate a better response of internal and external resources.
“We do pretty good at adapting to the emergencies that present themselves to us,” Isaacs said. “Where I think we don’t do as good of a job as we should is the preparing for and planning for these emergencies, and making our community much more resilient than what we currently are.”
Isaacs added that the town is approaching a time of need of having someone who can assess local hazards and what can be done to ensure the safety of the community. He mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and protests within the last year, and said a role such as what he’s proposing could have helped prepare for those cases. Other issues that the role could help to plan for in advance would also include snow storms and flooding, he said.
Specific funding requests were not made for either staff position during the meeting.
Projects relating to sustainability that were discussed during the meeting included LED Streetlight replacement, reforestation of town-owned properties, additional Electric Vehicle Chargers on town-owned property, two new water quality devices to remove trash from local creeks and reusable Bags to encourage reduction of single-use plastic at the Watauga County Farmers Market.
Ward outlined several needs the town has that should be funded, including placing bathrooms downtown for patrons and town website upgrades. Additionally, it was identified that funding should be allocated to the replacement of equipment needs across several town departments in order to provide staff with resources to maintain current services, as well as a possible 5 percent increase to outside agency funding, sidewalk repairs and storm-water project funding and planning.
The deadline for expense and revenue requests from departments to the town is March 26. Ward will present a balance budget to town council and the budget will be available for public comments on May 31. A public hearing about the budget is scheduled for June 15, with the adoption of the budget planned for June 17.
