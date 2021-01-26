BOONE — The Boone Town Council is considering an ordinance that would protect members of the LGBTQ+ from discrimination.
Councilperson Dustin Hicks requested that the group discuss the ordinance during the council’s Jan. 19 meeting. But Boone is not the only municipality discussing the matter. According to Equality NC — based out of Raleigh — Orange County and the cities of Durham, Greensboro Hillsborough, Carrboro and Chapel Hill have all passed similar ordinances.
The onslaught of these ordinances takes place after the Dec. 1, 2020, expiration of House Bill 142. HB142 repealed HB2 — adopted in 2016 — which prohibited local governments from passing any anti-discrimination legislation that would protect citizens based on gender or sexual orientation.
HB142 was passed in 2017 as a compromise, and created a provision that would preempt local municipalities from filing ordinances or laws “regulating private employment practices or regulating public accommodations.” At that time, the Human Rights Campaign, Equality North Carolina and the National Center for Transgender Equality, in a joint statement, called the bill “shameful” and said it “doubled down on discrimination” of LGBTQ+ citizens.
“We now have the opportunity to provide further protections for people that do not have adequate protections,” Hicks said. “I know firsthand and from others that there is a lot of strategizing that goes around with the LGBTQ community when trying to navigate different things, like where to apply for jobs or to get housing ... because those are things that up until the recent Supreme Court decisions, there were no protections. In the state, you could be fired if you were found to be gay with no repercussions.”
Hicks had recently contacted Equality NC, that in turn sent some legal information and a brochure explaining the situation as well as offered the town of Boone further support. At least three community members spoke in support of the ordinance during the Jan. 19 meeting. Hicks mentioned that the council had received emails both in support and in opposition of the ordinance.
Councilperson Nancy Laplaca voiced her support for creating an ordinance. Council members Connie Ulmer and Loretta Clawson both voiced their support in moving forward with discussing the ordinance, and Councilperson Sam Furgiuele said the supported the town “not discriminating against people on any basis.”
Furgiuele wanted town attorney Allison Meade to evaluate town personnel policies as it pertained to discrimination, the provision of services the town can provide as it relates to discrimination and the parameters are of the town’s authority to enforce the ordinance to outside entities.
Meade plans to conduct some research into the topic before reporting back to council about their options for an ordinance. More information about Equality NC can be found at equalitync.org.
Meade also reported back to the council that the town does not have authority to require recycling at multifamily developments. This topic came into question during the town’s Dec. 17 meeting when Jay Gibson — a member of Appalachian State University’s Student Government Association — approached the town to discuss various rental locations in town where recycling wasn’t offered.
Meade said the town could possibly attempt to do more to incentivize developments to offer recycling. Town council members agree to work with town staff to identify ways to encourage and increase participation in Boone recycling efforts.
