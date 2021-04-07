BOONE — The town of Boone’s Water and Sewage department will soon be busy at Daniel Boone Park updating water and sewage lines, which will take roughly a month to complete, according to Director of Cultural Resources Mark Freed.
These improvements will provide new lines to public restroom facilities at the amphitheater, Daniel Native Gardens, backstage facilities and the administration building. Freed was unsure of the exact start date for the water and sewer line project, but said the project will likely begin during the week of April 12. The project is anticipated to be complete by mid-May.
“These much-needed upgrades to the park’s infrastructure will benefit users of the park and the many organizations who host programming there,” Freed said. “This includes the Southern Appalachian Historical Association with Hickory Ridge Homestead and Horn in the West, the Watauga County Farmer’s Market, the Daniel Boone Native Gardens and event producers like We Can So You Can — host of Rail Jam and Haunted Horn."
Freed also said project crews have already started prepping the area by trimming some bushes out of the way. He added that a restroom already exists in the area, but the aging water and sewer lines routinely cause issues. The infrastructure upgrade will lay the groundwork for crews to make above-ground improvements next, according to Freed.
Improvements will come right in time, as the Watauga Farmer's Market will open in the beginning of May, and Horn in the West has already started hosting auditions in the area for the upcoming season that starts in June.
For more information about this project or other activities at Daniel Boone Park, contact the Cultural Resources Department at (828) 268-6280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.