BOONE — Fundraising for a skate park project that’s been two years in the making has been “impacted in a major way” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organizers.
J.P. Pardy, owner of Recess Skate and Snow, has spent the last several years advocating for a Boone skate park. Local skaters used the unofficial Boone Do It Yourself Park at the old Watauga High School property until fall 2017, when the property was sold to Appalachian State University. A skate park is now planned to be built on land committed by the town near the Jimmy Smith Waste Water Treatment Plant and the Boone Greenway Trail.
The last few years Pardy and others have fundraised for a park designed by Pillar Designs to appeal to skaters with different skill levels — complete with a bowl, rails, quarter pipes, box jumps and a covered bench area.
The project recently received a $5,000 grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation, which it applied for with help from from local nonprofit SmileOnADG and Liam Loftis. The Boone Greenway Skatepark was one of nine locations across the U.S. to receive funding.
“This support from the Tony Hawk Foundation means so much and keeps the progress going,” Pardy said.
Recess has hosted multiple fundraising events since the project came to life, such as events at Sunrise Mountain Mini Golf, a video premiere at Boone Beacon, a benefit dinner at The Gamekeeper and a Get Lost for a Cause event at Lost Province. Other businesses like Hatchet Coffee, Alray Tire, The Cardinal, Peabody’s, Mellow Mushroom, Anna Banana’s and Booneshine have also contributed in various ways for the project. However, since COVID-19 struck the nation, project organizers have had difficulty in fundraising for the skate park.
Pardy said organizers have wrestled with whether or not they are comfortable really pushing fundraising during these tough times.
“Our local businesses are a huge part of making this happen as well as our community coming out and supporting these events,” Pardy said. “These are things we cannot do right now. All of our spring fundraising event plans have been put on hold due to this, so it is making fundraising really difficult. Not to mention how tough of a time everyone is having in general as a business or personally, and donating to something is just not a priority.”
The town of Boone is helping Boone Greenway Skatepark organizers apply for an N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant in May. Pardy said the PARTF grant would potentially match the funds that the Boone Greenway Skatepark has fundraised at the time of application.
This includes the $25,000 allotted from the town of Boone for the project, $45,000 raised by skate park coordinators, the $5,000 from the Tony Hawk Foundation and whatever other funding the group can raise before the application deadline at the end of May. Pardy estimated that the group will ask for around $80,000 from the PARTF grant.
Much of the project’s future progress will be dependent upon the possible allocation of the PARTF grant, since Pardy said the grant could potentially double the funds. If the Boone Greenway Skatepark does receive the grant, Pardy said organizers should be able to get roughly 70 percent of the park built.
“This would be a huge start,” Pardy said.
The site for the skate park is pretty much ready to go, Pardy said. The project has stormwater infrastructure in place and permits to move forward, but can’t begin phasing in construction without the funding to build it.
If the group does not receive the grant, Pardy said they will have to keep trying to raise more money the best they can. He added that the Boone Greenway Skatepark appreciates the support from the Boone Town Council and Town Manager John Ward for the approval and work on the grant application.
Pardy said project officials were hoping to meet with the Watauga County Board of Commissioners to gain some support from the county, but noted that town and county in-person meetings have halted due to the virus. Boone Greenway Skatepark organizers hope to be able to revisit the topic with the county at a later date, he said.
“If we could have added their support to this PARTF grant application, we could be looking at a lot more funds,” Pardy said.
To donate to the Boone Greenway Skatepark, visit www.gofundme.com/f/boone-greenway-skatepark.
