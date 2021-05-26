BOONE — After years of planning and fundraising, the Boone Greenway Skatepark has the green light to begin development — with August as the anticipated start of construction.
The May 21 announcement about the skate park comes after the organizers, with help from the town of Boone, received a $72,500 matching grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Authority in September.
According to Recess Skate and Snow owner J.P. Pardy, one of the organizers who has been heading up the project, the grant came at a crucial juncture for the project, with the COVID-19 pandemic having halted much of their fundraising attempts.
“Most of the fundraising we had done was event-based, and we have just not been able to do that during the pandemic,” Pardy said. “Hopefully, with things changing, we can work back into what we were doing.”
However, the grant was not enough to get the full plans for the skate park over the line. The plan is to build it in three phases, with phase one building a functional skate park that anyone can enjoy. Phase two and three will add additional features for more advanced skaters.
Pardy said the money raised and received so far — around $150,000, or half of what the organizers expect to need — will be enough to cover at least phase one. However, they expected to be able to stretch the use of the funds until material costs increased.
“The cost of materials has just skyrocketed and it doesn’t look like it’s changing anytime soon,” Pardy said. “With the funds we’ve raised, we would have been able to get probably a decent way through phase two. But it is what it is.”
Pardy said the important thing is that phase one will get off of the ground, which will be enough to have a skate park, just without more advanced features such as a bowl.
“The main goal is getting somewhere where you can actually go and skateboard on a daily basis,” Pardy said. “Accomplishing that is huge. We’ve reached out already to hopefully getting on the (Boone) budget for 2021-22 to help with some funding to finish up this project. We reached out to the county as well. Unfortunately, they’re unwilling to help with this project, which is pretty disappointing, but what are you gonna do? The town’s been great and they’re working with us.”
Having the skate park completed and usable will also help with getting funds, Pardy said.
Pardy added that the organizers are working with Artisan Skateparks — a company based out of Kitty Hawk that has been building skate parks around the country for more than 25 years — to bring the project to fruition. The construction is set to begin after Artisan Skateparks finish up their current project.
Watauga County has been without a place to skate since the Boone do-it-yourself skatepark at the old Watauga High School property was bought by Appalachian State University in 2017. Pardy said giving people a place to skate will be a benefit to the county as a whole, since people have been having to travel outside of the area if they want to skate.
To donate to the Boone Greenway Skatepark’s second and third phases, visit www.gofundme.com/f/boone-greenway-skatepark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.