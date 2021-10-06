BOONE — After years of campaigning, fundraising and waiting, High Country skaters are one step closer to having a skate park in Boone as construction is underway on Phase 1 of the Boone Greenway Skatepark began on Sept. 13.
Recess Skate and Snow owner J.P. Pardy, one of the organizers who has been heading up the project, said in May that the roughly $150,000 raised at that point would cover the first of three phases for the park. He added that when Phase 1 is complete, having that space will only be a benefit for future fundraising goals.
“It’s pretty epic,” Pardy said. “It definitely brings it full circle, all of the efforts. It’s surreal standing up there and watching it all go down. We’re very excited.”
Handling the construction is Artisan Skateparks, a company based out of Kitty Hawk that has been building skate parks around the country for more than 25 years. When the funding had been raised to the point that construction could begin, Artisan was in the process of finishing up another project in Richmond, Va., and Pardy said the start time was “pretty much on schedule.”
“As far as completion goes, I think the build itself is going to be a couple months,” Pardy said. “We’re working with the town to figure out the switchover. It’s one thing for the project to get finished and then it’s another thing for the project being ready to open.”
Pardy said that after construction, there will have to be cleanup, landscaping, getting signage and other things that revolve around the project before it can be truly opened.
“Hopefully we have a pretty quick turnaround from when they get finished to when we open,” Pardy said. “The plan is to do that as soon as absolutely possible.”
Pardy added that it was hard to get an estimate on a timeline due to so many of those things being out of his hands. Another issue they will have to watch for is that it should start getting colder toward the end of the project.
“We’re gonna use it anyways, for sure,” Pardy said. “If you’re going to skate, you’re going to skate no matter what. It’s going to get used. You know, probably don’t want to be out there on the 10 degree days, but I’m sure there will be people out there.”
Watauga County has been without a place to skate since the Boone do-it-yourself skatepark at the old Watauga High School property was bought by Appalachian State University in 2017. Pardy previously said giving people a place to skate will be a benefit to the county as a whole, since people have been traveling outside of the area if they want to skate at a park.
To donate to the Boone Greenway Skatepark’s second and third phases, visit www.gofundme.com/f/boone-greenway-skatepark.
