BOONE — During the Boone Town Council meeting on April 21, council members approved the sale of the Boone Public Works Department property to Blowing Rock Green Building Group LLC for $1,190,802.50, according to the purchase agreement.
Blowing Rock Green Building Group LLC is a company of the Brinker family of Blowing Rock, who own the revitalized Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop. Eric Brinker said on April 23 that there were originally “a few different ideas” for the space. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, future plans have been halted until restrictions are lifted, he said.
The property sale is expected to close in July.
The town is selling the one-acre property and building, located at 321 E. King St., as well as the Boone Police Department, located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road, to partly fund a new municipal complex at the Bolick property in east Boone, which is currently in the planning stage. The Public Works Department is expected to relocate to the new municipal complex.
The town of Boone will be renting the building for $7,700 per month from its new owners for at least two years, according to the lease agreement, at which time the town can terminate the lease after providing the owners with a 120-day notice. The lease for the Public Works property can be renewed up to five years, until July 1, 2025, during the construction of the municipal complex.
Following the first two years of the lease, the “rental rate shall remain the same,” after which the town of Boone could see a maximum 2 percent increase, based on changes to the CPI index.
The Public Works Department is responsible for town improvement and maintenance programs such as fleet maintenance for all town vehicles, maintenance for town parks, trash pickup and recycling and town road maintenance.
Blowing Rock Green Building Group originally submitted a $1.08 million offer in February, which triggered a 10-day upset bid period. The town of Boone on March 6 received another offer of $1,134,050, submitted by T&R Enterprises LLC. Blowing Rock Green Building Group upset that bid with its offer of $1,190,802.50.
