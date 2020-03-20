BOONE — The town of Boone on March 6 received another offer on its Public Works Department property on East King Street, prompting a new upset bid period with a deadline of March 23.
The offer of $1,134,050 was submitted by T&R Enterprises LLC, according to Boone Town Manager John Ward.
This followed a $1.08 million offer from Blowing Rock Green Building Group LLC, which was presented to the Boone Town Council in February. Blowing Rock Green Building Group LLC is a company of the Brinker family of Blowing Rock, who are responsible for the revitalization of the Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop.
The offer is subject to upset bids made on or before 5 p.m. on March 23. Any person may raise the bid by at least “10 percent of the first one thousand dollars and 5 percent of the remainder,” according to a public notice by the town of Boone. “Accordingly, a higher bid must offer a purchase price at least $56,752.50 greater than the current bid, as well as comparable lease-back terms.”
As of 10 a.m. on March 19, the town had not received an additional upset bid, Ward said.
“We do have a process posted on Town Hall doors for anyone who wants to drop off a bid in compliance with the rules and we are monitoring Town Hall phones during regular business hours,” Ward said, noting the closures of town facilities to the public due to COVID-19 pandemic recommendations.
The town is selling the Public Works Department property along with the Blowing Rock Road police department property as it prepares to relocate several town departments to a new municipal complex in East Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.