BOONE — The Boone Police Department recently received a new Polaris electric utility side-by-side vehicle donated by an anonymous community member that the department plans to use to monitor activity at the Boone Greenway Trail and provide support during special events throughout the town of Boone.
Officers Joseph Camacho and Joseph Stout utilized the electric utility vehicle to patrol the Greenway Trail at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. While checking the area underneath Blowing Rock Road adjacent to Penn Station Subs, Boone Police stated that the officers observed Trinity James Hood, 40, of Boone, allegedly preparing methamphetamine for sale.
Hood was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sale and deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. According to police, 3 and a half grams of methamphetamine were seized along with two and a half Buprenorphine capsules, digital scales and multiple plastic bags. Hood received a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 18.
This was one of the first patrols utilizing the EUTV, police stated.
"One of the characteristics of the EUTV is how quiet it is, utilizing only an electric motor," according to Boone Police. "This allowed the officers to approach Hood undetected. The officers’ initiative and watchfulness coupled with the benefit of the EUTV resulted in the removal of narcotics from our community."
Camacho and Stout were again patrolling the Greenway Trail with the EUTV at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 5. In the same location as before, the officers reportedly located two people with narcotics.
Scottie Lynn Garr, 34, of Boone, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Garr was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 Watauga District Court date. Samuel Jason Scott, 44, of Boone, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 Watauga District Court date.
"The ETUV allowed the officers excellent mobility and visibility while maintaining a safe and family-friendly trail system," Boone Police stated. "Excellent work by these dedicated servants."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.