BOONE — The Boone Police Department and Watauga Medics responded to a residence on Mac Street around 6:11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, after receiving a request to check the welfare of a 24-year-old woman.
According to Boone Police, the woman was located and found deceased inside her home. Boone Police Department investigators initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances of the unattended death. Police stated that there were no indications that the death was suspicious.
“Our sympathies are with the friends and family of the deceased," said Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford in a statement. "There are no indications that there is an ongoing threat to the community.”
