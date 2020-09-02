WINSTON-SALEM — The Boone Police Department played a role in an operation that led to multiple arrests resulting in child exploitation charges as announced on Sept. 2 by Matthew G.T. Martin, the United States attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Dustin Davis Haynes, 34, of Lexington, pleaded guilty on March 2 to one count of transportation of child pornography. Haynes was the first individual arrested after a Boone Police Department detective infiltrated a private group on a mobile messenger application dedicated to the sexual exploitation of children and the trafficking of child pornography, the U.S. attorney's office stated.
Haynes was sentenced on Sept. 2 by Chief United States District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder to five years and five months of imprisonment followed by 10 years of supervised release.
According to documents filed in the case, the Boone Police detective — pretending to be a 14-year-old girl — convinced an administrator to add him to the group. Once accepted, the detective was able to gain access to additional similar private groups. Several days later, the detective and agents from the State Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Hayne’s Lexington residence and arrested him.
Over the next several months, SBI, HSI and the Boone Police Department detective worked to identify additional group members and sent leads throughout the country and the world. Many of the offenders had taken significant steps to mask their identities. The investigative team engaged these offenders online and tricked them into revealing personal identifying information.
The group sent 38 leads in total to various law enforcement entities. To date, 23 offenders have been arrested and eight children have been rescued from sexually abusive situations. The U.S. Attorney's office stated that as example, an Ohio man was quickly arrested and his 14-year-old daughter was rescued. The Ohio man had been sexually abusing the victim for 10 years. Another individual was arrested on an oil rig in the North Sea and his 5-year-old daughter was rescued.
“Protecting children is a high calling,” Martin said in a statement. “The Boone Police Department, the NCSBI and the Department of Homeland Security are answering the call. The excellent proactive work of the investigators in this case has undoubtedly changed victims’ lives for the better and safeguarded others. I am proud that an investigation that began here in North Carolina has resulted in such a positive impact across the country, and even abroad."
Martin added that this case is an example of the effective local, state and federal law enforcement partnerships required to fully combat online child sexual exploitation.
"Such partnerships are the heart of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and more necessary now than ever as we have recently seen an alarming year-over-year increase in CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Martin stated. "It takes courage to confront depictions of unspeakable sexual abuse — often amounting to torture — in order to bring child sex offenders to justice. The investigators in this case deserve our deep gratitude.”
Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte Special Agent in Charge Ronnie Martinez stated that this case shows that HSI is actively working to identity and disrupt the trade of these types of illegal images. Additionally, he said HSI is also working to identify and seek prosecution of the criminals who produce, possess and distribute them.
“Individuals who distribute child pornography steal the innocence of children and revictimize them each time the evidence of their exploitation is shared online,” Martinez stated.
The Boone Police Department, NCSBI and HSI are all members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case was investigated by Boone Police Detective Jason Reid; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nathan Anderson and Lead Analyst Tiffany Pate of SBI; and Group Supervisor Aaron Chapman, Special Agent Patrick Wilhelm, Certified Forensic Analyst Amy Olsen and Investigative Research Specialist Janice Morquecho of HSI.
The Haynes case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric L. Iverson and Whitney N. Shaffer. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse.
The United States attorneys' offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section lead Project Safe Childhood. The project marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
