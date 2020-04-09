BOONE — The Boone Police Department is asking that people lock their vehicles in response to what it said is an increased number of theft reports from motor vehicles in residential parking areas.
“Many of these thefts are occurring from vehicles that have been left unsecured,” Boone Police stated on April 9. “Patrols have been increased, but your vigilance is necessary. We ask that you lock your vehicles, and remove valuables or leave them out of sight.”
Boone Police asks if you notice any suspicious activity, contact the Boone Police Department for assistance at (828) 269-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.