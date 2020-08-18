BOONE — To address and streamline responses to noise violations in residential areas of the town, the Boone Police Department is now offering an online service to residents to register an event that they are hosting at a specific address.
If Boone Police receives a call reporting a noise violation, a courtesy call will be placed to the contact persons provided in the event registration. If the hosts feel they can adequately address the complaint and stop the noise violation, uniformed officers will not respond. Uniformed officers will respond if requested to do so by the hosts or if another noise violation complaint is received.
“Our hope is that by offering this option, residents can manage their own functions without the need for police intervention,” Boone Police stated. “This will also reduce the number of people our officers interact with during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing safety for officers and the public alike.”
To register an event, visit www.boonepolice.com. Once on the site, click the “register your event here” link to open the event form, complete the form and then click the submit button.
The registration process is only applicable to noise violation complaints in residential areas; it does not affect commercial occupancies. The registration process also does not change Boone Police response protocols for other types of complaints. Residents are still bound to abide by the town of Boone Noise Ordinance and may be reviewed at tinyurl.com/BooneNoiseOrdinance.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina executive orders currently state people may gather together for social purposes as long as they do not exceed the mass gathering limit of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. People are strongly encouraged to follow the three Ws by wearing a face covering, washing their hands and waiting six feet apart from others. Boone Police stated that the community should avoid congregating in groups.
