BOONE — Boone Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a three-vehicle wreck on June 15 that resulted in one fatality and caused U.S. 421 to be closed for approximately four hours.
Boone Police stated that its department, Boone Fire and Watauga Medics responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at involving three vehicles on U.S. 421 near the intersection of Industrial Park Drive at approximately 5:16 p.m. Boone Fire began working to free two of the occupants who were pinned inside the wreckage. Three people were transported to Watauga Medical Center — one with life-threatening injuries.
Lee J. Hamilton, 59, of Fleetwood, was found unresponsive at the scene. According to Boone Police, Hamilton was transported to the Watauga Medical Center where he died from injuries sustained in the collision. Hamilton was the sole occupant of his 2015 Toyota Rav4.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Hamilton," Boone Police stated on June 18.
Both drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to Watauga Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries before being released; neither had passengers at the time.
The other vehicles involved were a 2006 Jeep Liberty, operated by Jordan Edesking, 20, of Mountain City, Tenn., and a 2015 Toyota Corolla, operated by Carlos Diaz-Zambrano, 35, of Wilkesboro. All of the vehicles involved sustained extensive damage and are a total loss, according to Boone Police.
The Boone Police Department traffic collision reconstruction team began an investigation into the cause of the crash and reconstructing the sequence of events that led up to the fatal collision. The department stated that once the investigation is completed, the findings will be presented to the district attorney’s office for review and consideration of any charges.
