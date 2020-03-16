BOONE — Boone Police announced on March 16 that Chief Dana Crawford had enacted the department's COVID-19 response protocol that will create internal safety measures to protect employee health and other actions that will affect how Boone Police interacts with the public.
The department stated that it understands that as first responders they are on the "front lines" and could be exposed to COVID-19. Boone Police added that it largely employs a young, healthy police force who would be "unlikely to suffer more than mild symptoms" if exposed.
"Our concern is that we may pass along the virus to the elderly or those with compromised immune systems," police stated. "We want to make sure the public knows how we will respond and why this protocol has been enacted."
As a general rule, the department said Boone Police officers will not respond to medical calls unless there is a specific need. Often police will respond to medical calls to potentially assist Watauga Medics and Boone Fire.
"These two organizations have far more medical training than our police officers," Boone Police stated. "Police will respond if requested by medic or fire personnel."
Calls for service will be assessed to determine if an officer response is necessary or if a report may be taken over the phone to avoid personal contact, according to the department. Even if an initial report is taken by phone, Boone Police stated it will still conduct an investigation. Officers will respond if there is any threat or possibility of violence, any physical evidence to process or collect or if it is determined that a telephone report is unacceptable to the reporting person.
"We do not intend for the quality of our police service to suffer," Boone Police stated.
Boone Police Capt. Andy Le Beau said he and Crawford thanked the dedicated police officers and 911 operators who "stand ready to carry out our mission." He added that the department will take all available precautions and provide officers with all of the available personal protection equipment that they can obtain.
"We appreciate the Boone community and hope that we can all pull together as a community even though we need to make all efforts to stay apart until this virus runs its course," Le Beau said.
Citizens who request information about COVID-19 are being referred to AppHealthCare at apphealthcare.com or at (828) 264-4995.
