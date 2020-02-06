BOONE — Four new police officers were requested by Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford during the town council’s annual budget retreat on Feb. 4.
Crawford said that since 1990, the town of Boone has grown from 12,452 to 19,458 people and Appalachian State University has grown from 11,483 to 19,280 students. In the same time, Crawford said that Boone Police has only grown by two officers.
Currently, Boone Police has 37 sworn officers, two civilian employees plus eight full-time and three part-time communications employees.
“When police departments are understaffed, the overload can permeate almost every function of the department,” Crawford told the council.
Including equipment, the request would cost $227,000, Crawford said. Growing by four officers would, according to town Finance Director Amy Davis, require a three-cent property tax increase if no cuts are made.
Boone Town Manager John Ward suggested that federal grant funds could be available to help fund the new police positions, but that such grants typically phase out over a few years, leaving the town to fully absorb the new positions. With a property revaluation due in Watauga County in a couple of years, he said, the town would be hedging its bets that property values would increase, producing more tax revenue.
In reviewing the last year, Crawford said that there was a 10 percent reduction in calls for service and a 22 percent drop in crashes on N.C. 105 in 2019. Crawford credited “aggressive enforcement” with the reduction, noting that it was requested by business owners and residents along N.C. 105, as well as information passed down by the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“We put a lot of time and manpower into it,” Crawford said.
The biggest problem area along N.C. 105, Crawford said, was between Casa Rustica and the old Watauga High School site, where there’s no center turn lane. Overall, motor-vehicle accidents in Boone were down 3.1 percent in 2019, Crawford added.
The town has also seen a drop in false alarms, going from around 1,300 to 700 a year due to enforcing ordinance-based fines. Crawford said that many of the big offenders are corporate companies who don’t mind writing a check for a fine.
Investigation closures are up to 71 percent, well above the 33 percent state average, Crawford noted.
“We have one of the finest criminal investigative divisions that I know about,” Crawford said.
Another continued area for concern for Crawford is officer retention. Crawford said that due to what he called a shrinking applicant pool, at times the department has been down as many as seven officers. Out of 12 departures from the town so far in the 2019-20 fiscal year, seven have come from the police department, Human Resources Director Dale Presnell said.
“Every officer that leaves us, it costs us one and a half times their salary to replace them,” Crawford said.
Crawford brought up a potential hiring bonus and retention bonus program. One idea Crawford said was suggested by his officers would be an annual 1 percent bonus every work anniversary starting in the officer’s third year. Crawford said the program would cost $12,000 a year.
Another request by Crawford was to allow officers to take their cars home. Currently, officers who live within 17 miles of the department can take their police vehicle home. Crawford wants to make the program “17 miles or 30 minutes,” which he says would allow officers outside of 17 miles but within 30 minutes to take their cars home instead of leaving them at a location and driving their own vehicle to and from in order to comply. The 17-mile number encompasses all of Watauga County, Crawford said.
Boone Town Council Member Sam Furgiuele said it makes no sense to him that police vehicles are being left at various locations when the officer goes home and suggested the department shouldn’t be hiring someone who can’t make it into town quickly.
Crawford also requested $3,000 for the Citizens Police Academy, a once-a-week, 10-week formal program designed to build relationships and trust with the department. Crawford said one is being set up specifically for the Latino community.
Staffing was a common need expressed by the town’s various department heads. Public Works Director Rick Miller said he’s possibly got up to five retirements in the near future, plus the need for an additional staffer at the public works facility.
Boone Planning and Inspections Director Jane Shook said that to help with her department’s workload, employees from other departments have been assigned to planning and inspections to make up their hours from inclement weather days. Davis said that her department will likely need a new staffer in the next few years, explaining she’s had the same number of staff members since 2000.
On the second day of the retreat, Feb. 5, the council also discussed a proposal for a town sustainability officer and debated whether or not to make the town attorney a full-time staff position instead of a contract position.
Anna Oakes contributed reporting to this article.
