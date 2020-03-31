BOONE — After 32 years in law enforcement and the last nine spent as the chief of the Boone Police Department, Dana Crawford is taking his career in a new direction.
In a March 26 memo to Boone Town Manager John Ward, Crawford explained that he was retiring from Boone Police effective May 1 to accept a position as the director of Basic Law Enforcement Training at Mayland Community College in Spruce Pine.
"This position will allow me to stay involved in the law enforcement community in Western North Carolina and the ability to impact the training and professionalism standards for law enforcement officers in this area," Crawford said in his message to Ward. "I truly feel that it is time for me to do something a little different with new challenges and opportunities."
Ward said that Crawford's professionalism will be missed in Boone, but that it was reassuring to know that he would be educating future police officers.
"I have greatly enjoyed working with Chief Crawford and I have appreciated his dedication to our community," Ward said.
Ward said he would evaluate the best procedure for filling the position as the chief’s retirement nears, and that if an interim chief is needed, a decision would be made in advance of Crawford’s retirement date.
Crawford was hired to the Boone Police chief position in October 2009. Prior to that, he served for 18 years as the assistant chief of police for the Beech Mountain Police Department as well as an investigator and a deputy sheriff. He attended Lees-McRae College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
The day following his message to Ward, Crawford sent a letter to his officers and staff at the Boone Police Department. In his letter, Crawford explained that he had been eligible for retirement for two years, but had not been emotionally ready to leave.
"My love for this agency and all of you has made this a very agonizing decision," Crawford stated to officers and staff. "The hardest part of this retirement will be leaving you. You are not only my coworkers, but you are also some of my dearest friends. I will miss that the most."
The decision to retire was one he spent several months contemplating, and one that was not made in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Crawford said. He stated that he understood that the timing of the career move was less than optimal, but that he needed to jump on the job opportunity while it was being offered. He added that he has offered to serve in an advisory capacity after his retirement date and be available for the duration of the crisis until Ward deems otherwise.
Crawford said Boone Police makes a point to continually train those coming up in the ranks and to be planning for succession. A large portion of his job has been to develop officers for advancement and his replacement, he said.
Crawford said it was time for others at the department to take on new roles.
"I will be able to leave with the confidence that Boone Police Department is in great shape and has some great leaders to carry on," Crawford in his statement to officers and staff. "Boone PD is not a building or a thing. It is an organization that is made up of some of the finest, most talented, ethical, highly trained individuals anywhere."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.