BOONE — Boone Police announced "with great sadness" the death of active duty K-9 Kyra due to a medical condition on April 19.
K-9 Kyra and her partner, Detective James Lyall, had worked together since June 2017. The two were assigned to the Narcotics Division of the department. During the last two and a half years together, Kyra and Lyall have assisted numerous agencies including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, United States Postal Service, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee.
Together, the pair have been instrumental in removing drugs from the streets of Boone as well as from Northwestern North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee. They have directly seized more than eight pounds of methamphetamine, 13 pounds of marijuana, three ounces of cocaine, 46 grams of heroin and contributed to the arrest of 63 individuals for drug trafficking violations.
The department asked that the community keep Lyall, his family and the entire Boone Police Department family in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of Kyra.
Boone Police Capt. Andy Le Beau stated he sent his condolences to Lyall and his family. Le Beau also thanked officers from the department and other agencies who gave Kyra a tribute on April 18.
"Kyra has served our department, our community and indeed North Carolina well," Le Beau said. "We are grateful for her contributions and we will miss her. Most of us have pets that we love. We go to work and see them again when we come home. Since Kyra was James’ partner she spent her whole life with James creating a strong bond between the two. Our hearts go out to James as we know he will greatly miss his partner and friend."
Boone Police Lt. Daniel Duckworth said that Kyra was the best single-purpose drug detection K-9 he had ever worked with.
"Kyra’s ability says a lot about Detective Lyall’s dedication and passion for training," Duckworth said. "I also want to thank Dr. (Howard) Johnson, Dr. (Richard) Chesnutt and their amazing staff at the Animal Hospital of Boone for their love and support over the last six months. Godspeed Kyra and thank you for your service."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.