BOONE — A man from Boone was sentenced in Watauga County for child sex crimes that occurred between 2008 and 2010.
Timothy Shawn Greene, 44, was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense with a child.
According to court documents, the alleged incidents occurred between January 2008 and December 2010. Greene reportedly “did take and attempted to take immoral, improper and indecent liberties” with a child under the age of 16, according to the warrant documents. At the time, Greene was above the age of 16 and at least five years older than the child.
On July 26, Greene was sentenced to five years, three months and 25 days in prison, beginning that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.