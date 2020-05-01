CHARLOTTE — A Boone man and a Lansing woman were each sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine, according to an April 30 announcement by U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray.
U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell handed down the judgment to Ashley Dawn Walker, 33, of Lansing, and Cody Ryan Oakes, 31, of Boone. The U.S. Attorney's office stated that the convictions were due in part to an ongoing multi-agency drug trafficking task force investigation.
According to filed court documents and an April 30 sentencing hearing, Walker was a member of a drug conspiracy trafficking methamphetamine in Ashe County from 2018 until July 2019. In addition to trafficking methamphetamine, Walker previously admitted that, on two occasions, she and her co-conspirators participated in drug-related robberies of competitor drug dealers, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
On Dec. 17, 2019, Walker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
In Oakes’ case, court records show that Oakes conspired with Jared Pardue — who during the relevant time period was incarcerated in Georgia — to buy methamphetamine from Pardue’s supply source in Georgia. Oakes then transported the methamphetamine back to Western North Carolina and sold to it to local dealers.
According to court records, from January 2019 to June 2019, Oakes trafficked approximately 3.5 kilograms of methamphetamine from Georgia to Watauga County and elsewhere. Oakes pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, 2019, to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Pardue pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges for his role in the conspiracy and is currently awaiting sentencing.
Both defendants are currently in federal custody. Federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.
The two defendants were prosecuted as part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. According to court documents, since 2015, more than 200 individuals have been prosecuted, and more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, $1 million in cash and 60 firearms have been seized as a result of the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven R. Kaufman is prosecuting both cases.
The U.S. Attorney's office was joined in making the announcement by Vincent C. Pallozzi (special agent in charge of the Charlotte Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), Ronnie Martinez (special agent in charge of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations in Charlotte), Robert Schurmeier (director of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation), Sheriff B. Phil Howell of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Len D. Hagaman of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Dana Crawford of the Boone Police Department.
Murray thanked all of the law enforcement agencies involved for their outstanding investigative work.
