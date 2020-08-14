CHARLOTTE — A 39-year-old man from Boone pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography before magistrate Judge David Keesler in federal court on Aug. 11.
Joshua Wayne Clemons of 135 Antelope Run, Boone, was arrested in November after an investigation by the Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation. At the time, he was charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for possession of child pornography. He was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 18.
According to a "factual basis" document filed on Aug. 6, Clemons knowingly distributed visual depictions of prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct between, on or about Nov. 14-18, 2019, using a means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce. On or about Nov. 21, 2019, Clemons the defendant possessed images and videos containing visual depictions of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor younger than 12 years old that was downloaded to his cellphone, according to the factual basis.
A consent order for judgment of forfeiture was filed on Aug. 13, and ordered the confiscation of a Samsung cellphone, a Verizon tablet and an HP computer. The order stated that the U.S. Attorney's Office is authorized to conduct any discovery needed to identify, locate or dispose of the property.
According to the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray, Clemons has not been scheduled for a sentencing hearing as of Aug. 14.
Clemons was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in December 1999, according to information from the Sex Offender Registry. Boone Police previously stated that the victim in that incident was 12 years old at the time of the offense. Court records have also shown that Clemons was convicted of sexual battery and assault on a female in Forsyth County on Oct. 3, 2016 — the victim was also a minor.
