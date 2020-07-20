CHARLOTTE — After a two-day trial, a 60-year-old Boone man was convicted of child pornography charges by a federal jury in Charlotte on July 17, according to Andrew Murray, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
William Jon Patric Ebert, 60, of Boone, was convicted of using a minor to produce child pornography photographs of the minor and possession of those photographs. He was found not guilty of transporting a minor with intent to engage in sexual criminal activity.
Ebert is currently in federal custody, according to the U.S. attorney's office. A sentencing date had not been set as of July 20. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney presided over the trial.
According to filed court documents and evidence presented at trial, Ebert sexually abused a minor for more than six years, the U.S. attorney's office stated. The sexual abuse took place in Ohio and in North Carolina. Evidence presented at trial established that Ebert also used the minor to produce child pornography photographs of the minor, and that he stored those photographs on his computer and other devices he owned.
On Sept. 22, 2016, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Ebert’s residence in Boone and seized several devices and computers. A forensic analysis of Ebert’s hard drive revealed that it contained sexually explicit images of the minor victim, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
The production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. The possession of child pornography charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Both charges carry a maximum fine of $250,000.
In making the announcement, Murray thanked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Avon Police Department in Ohio for their investigation of this case. Assistant United States Attorneys Kimlani Ford and Eric Lindahl are prosecuting the case for the United States.￼
According to the U.S. attorney's office, this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood — a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiate was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, and is led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.
Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
