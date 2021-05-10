BOONE — A 30-year-old man was arrested by Boone Police Department on May 4 and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the arrest warrant, Kevin Michael Wood allegedly distributed at least two materials that contained visual representation of an unknown minor approximately 8 to 10 years of age engaging in sexual activity with an adult male.
Wood’s address listed on the arrest warrant is 300 Mountain Aire Lane in Boone, but Boone Police arrest reports lists his address as 311 Laurel Fork Road in Vilas.
The person Wood allegedly sent the material to is unknown, according to the arrest warrant.
Wood was taken into custody on May 4, and is being held in Ashe County due to COVID-19 concerns at the Watauga County Detention Center. He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.
Wood’s next court date is May 27 and Boone attorney Eric Eller was appointed as his attorney.
Wood was convicted of indecent liberties with a child on May 14, 2018, for an incident that occurred in 2010, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation sex offender registry.
