BOONE — A 49-year-old Boone man was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult and three counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 years old.
Toby Dean Richards, 49, of 421 Ray Brown Road, Boone, was taken to the Watauga County Detention Center and was issued a $750,000 secured bond.
According to the arrest warrant, the statutory rape of a child by an adult stems from Richards allegedly engaging in intercourse with a child under 13 years old from October 2018 through October 2019.
The three counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 years old charges were given as Richards allegedly engaged in intercourse with the same victim when they were 15 years of age or younger. The dates of offense for those three charges are from April 1 through Oct. 15, 2019; April 10-25, 2019; and Oct. 10-17 of this year, according to the warrant.
Richards was given a Nov. 9 court date and is being represented by a court-appointed attorney, Garland Baker.
