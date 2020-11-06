BOONE — A 25-year-old Boone man had his first court date on Oct. 22 on charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Paul Alexander Wellborn, of 359 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and issued a $50,000 unsecured bond.
According to the warrant for arrest, Wellborn allegedly possessed materials depicting an adult engaging in sexual activity with an unknown minor between the ages of 4 and 7. The warrant also states that Wellborn allegedly distributed this material through Facebook. The offense reportedly took place from June 30 through July 28.
Wellborn's next court date is Dec. 8, and he's being represented by Garland Baker.
