BOONE — A 33-year-old from Boone has been accused of robbery, among other charges stemming from an April 2 incident.
Cory James Rodriguez, of 478 Deck Hill Road, was arrested on Saturday, April 3, and charged with robbery, simple assault and misdemeanor larceny.
According to the warrant for his arrest, Rodriguez is accused of assaulting the victim "by striking him in the head multiple times with his fists" before take the victim's iPhone, valued at $850. Rodriguez is also accused of damaging the passenger side mirror of another vehicle while driving on April 2 and leaving the scene, according to the warrant for his arrest.
Over the course of 2015, Rodriguez was charged with simple assault, breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, first-degree trespassing, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. For the first-degree trespassing, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering charges, Rodriguez was sentenced to eight months to a year and seven months in jail, according to court records.
In 2018, Rodriguez was charged with two counts of assault inflicting serious injury, for which the judge presiding ordered him to attend mediation.
Rodriguez was released from the Watauga County Detention Center on April 3 under a $40,000 secured bond. He has a court date set for May 28.
