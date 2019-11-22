BOONE — An investigation by multiple agencies led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man on nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for possession of child pornography.
An investigation by the Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of Joshua Wayne Clemons of Antelope Run, Boone. Boone Police stated that the agencies conducted the investigation on Nov. 22 for the possession and distribution of child pornography. Clemons was issued a $55,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
The three agencies are each a member of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons involved in child abuse and exploitation of children involving the internet, according to Boone Police.
According to information from the Sex Offender Registry, Clemons was convicted of indecent liberties with a minor in December 1999. Boone Police states that the victim in that incident was 12 years old at the time of the offense. Additionally, court records show that Clemons was convicted of sexual battery and assault on a female in Forsyth County on Oct. 3, 2016. The victim in that case was also a minor.
"The investigation into Clemons’ illegal activities is ongoing and anybody with information pertaining to Clemons and the sexual exploitation of minors is urged to contact the Boone Police Department," the department stated.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
