Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.