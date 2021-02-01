BOONE — A 38-year-old from Boone was arrested Thursday, Jan. 28 by the Boone Police Department and charged with allegedly having indecent liberties with a child.
Jose Torres Jimenez, 38, of 481 East King St., Apt. 6, was accused of committing a "lewd and lascivious act upon the body" of a victim under the age of 16 at the time of the incident, according to the warrant for his arrest.
The warrant states that the alleged incident took place between Jan. 1, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2020.
Jimenez was issued a $50,000 secured bond and has a date set in Watauga County District Court for Feb. 22.
