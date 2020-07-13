BOONE — A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault by strangulation, burglary and possession of burglary tools.
According to the Boone Police Department, officers responded to Brown Heights Apartment Complex, located at 278 Eric Lane at 11:50 p.m. on June 9 in reference to a domestic assault in progress. The department stated that neighbors overheard a disturbance coming from a nearby apartment and went to knock on the door to provide assistance.
"The neighbors quickly realized something was not right and called 911," Boone Police stated. "Due to the quick attention and response of the victim’s neighbors to her calls for assistance, the victim was prevented from further harm and the suspect was on scene when responding officers arrived."
Upon arrival, officers took Oscar Ortiz Jr., 22, of 135 Coffey St., Boone, into custody without incident as he was walking out of the victim’s apartment. Officers then quickly conducted an emergency sweep of the apartment and located an unconscious female in one of the bedrooms, according to Boone Police. Watauga Medics responded to the scene to assist the victim, who was transported to Watauga Medical Center for an evaluation and was then released.
After his arrest, Ortiz was transported to Boone Police Department for an interview. Boone Police investigator Jake Harkey interviewed Ortiz about the incident. Upon completion of the initial investigation and interview, Ortiz was charged with burglary, assault by strangulation, possession of burglary tools and attempted first-degree murder.
Ortiz was taken before a Watauga County magistrate and was issued an Aug. 7 court date and a $500,000 secured bond.
