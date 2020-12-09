WILKESBORO — A 38-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on a Wilkes County warrant on charges of two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult and four counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
Brian Joseph Perry, of 513 Green Briar Road, Boone, was at the Wilkes County Jail as of Dec. 8 under a $1 million bond, according to According to Assistant District Attorney Matthew Leach.
Leach stated that the incident reportedly happened on Oct. 20 with a an alleged victim who is 12-years-old. Charges were given by the Wilkesboro Police Department.
Perry is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18. Leach said a conviction of one of the charges Perry has been given carries a mandatory minimum of 25 years of incarceration.
