BOONE — A man from Boone was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26, after law enforcement investigations linked two separate August breaking and entering incidents to him.
According to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman, deputies responded to 1115 Deck Hill Road in Boone on Aug. 13 in response to an alleged breaking and entering and larceny. The victim had all of their possessions locked in a basement area, but numerous items were reported stolen, Hagaman said.
An investigation from the Watauga County Sheriff's Office developed a suspect — Jake Ryan Eldreth, of 2228 North Pine Run Road, Boone — who was found in possession of several of the stolen items.
Hagaman said that Eldreth was given the opportunity to assist in recovering additional stolen items he had already sold.
On Aug. 26, the Boone Police Department responded to a reported breaking and entering and larceny at 225 Birch St., Boone, and were later able to obtain video footage of the suspect.
Both law enforcement agencies identified Eldreth as the suspect, according to Hagaman. Detectives from both agencies obtained a search warrant for Eldreth’s residence, where they were able to recover numerous stolen items related to both investigations, according to Hagaman.
Eldreth was arrested and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny. Eldreth was taken before the magistrate and received a $25,000 secured bond.
Watauga Democrat will update this article when more information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.