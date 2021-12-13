BOONE — Despite rain, community members lined King Street for the 2021 Boone Holiday Parade on Dec. 11. The parade drew a cheerful crowd as adults and children alike, delighted to see Santa — and even the Grinch — cheered as the festive floats of local businesses, organizations, nonprofits and performance groups cruised east on King Street.

The town of Boone posted on Facebook Saturday that they "would not let a little rain slow us down." Guests donned Santa hats on top of their plastic ponchos, huddled under awnings and beneath umbrellas as rain fell at the celebration.

HolidayParade1.JPG

Gunney Clifton climbs atop a car to get a good view of the holiday parade
HolidayParade3.JPG

Arthur French waves to Santa at Boone’s 2021 Holiday Parade
Holidayparade2.JPG

Fernando Thompson films the parade from a balcony
HolidayParade5.JPG

Watauga Humane Society’s mascot waves in holiday parade
HolidayParade4.JPG

Owen and Hunter Cady wave to Santa at the Boone Holiday Parade
HolidayParade8.JPG

Dancers from Appalachian Rhythm march in Boone Holiday Parade
HolidayParade7.JPG

Boone Holiday Parade commences with members from Watauga High School’s Marine Corps JROTC
HolidayParade6.JPG

Mayor Pro Tem Connie Ulmer cheers from a truck in Boone Holiday Parade.
HolidayParade9.JPG

Appalachian Rhythym’s ‘A Christmas Story’ themed float in the Boone Holiday Parade
HolidayParade10.JPG

Parade-goers collect candy at the Boone Holiday Parade
HolidayParade11.JPG

Boone Drug’s float precedes Santa in the Boone Holiday Parade
HolidayParade12.JPG

The Grinch waves to onlookers at Boone Holiday Parade
Holiday Parade13

Children wave from Maw’s Produce’s truck
Holiday Parade

Irene Sawyer, President and Founder of High Country Breast Cancer Foundation waves to crowd in Boone Holiday Parade

