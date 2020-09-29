BOONE — A Sept. 23 grand jury decision in Louisville, Ky., not to indict three police officers in the March death of a 26-year-old Black woman has sparked controversy across the nation, and led to a vigil in the woman’s name in Boone.
According to the Courier Journal in Louisville, a grand jury indicted one police officer on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment as he had fired outside Taylor’s apartment into a neighboring unit where people were inside. However, none of the three officers who fired their weapons at Taylor’s apartment were charged with killing Taylor — an unarmed Black woman.
“It’s too easy for society to paint a narrative of Black women as the villain, Black women as inviting danger onto you, Black women as being subjugated ... being projected as everything that society wants to on us,” said Mary Lyons, a leader with Black in Boone, during a Sept. 25 vigil for Breonna Taylor.
Tory Walters, another member of Black in Boone, said she hopes people are taking this time to reflect on the real and violent threat Black women, girls and femme-identified people face every day.
Louisville officers entered the home of Breonna Taylor, an emergency room technician, on March 13, according to the Courier Journal. Taylor was shot six times by the officers in plainclothes who were attempting to serve a no-knock search warrant as a part of a narcotics investigation, though police and prosecutors have said that the officers knocked and announced themselves before breaking down the door, according to the publication.
The Courier Journal stated that Taylor’s boyfriend has said he heard pounding at the door, but he did not hear anyone announce they were police. He said he fired one shot thinking intruders were breaking in; police returned fire by shooting more than 20 rounds. A subsequent search of Taylor’s apartment found no drugs, the publication stated.
The death of Taylor has taken place during nationwide outrage concerning the death of Black folks by police officers. This concern grew again after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers. These two deaths and others reignited Black Lives Matters movements around the U.S.
“This is going to happen again,” Lyons said. “There’s going to be another Breonna Taylor; there already has been and we just haven’t learned her name yet in some cases. There’s going to be another George Floyd. This is going to keep happening. You have a choice to make every day to stop them; you have a choice to intervene and point out inequity.”
“Ancestors watching, I know they’re watching. Ancestors watching; I know, I know.” These words were softly chanted during the Sept. 25 vigil in Boone for Taylor. Group member Faith Montgomery wrote the names of 100 Black women, girls and femme-identifying people on paper and placed each one in a chair at the event. The names written down represent those who reportedly died at the hands of police officers or gender violence.
“I want you to share the stories of these women and young girls whose names weren’t enough to start a revolution,” Montgomery said. “These women and these girls, they deserve to be honored. Their lives mattered.”
An altar was create for Taylor, in which vigil attendees placed flowers and candles in her memory. Community members could also write notes at the altar to Taylor, or about their hopes and dreams for her legacy.
“Every time we remember and say Breonna Taylor’s name ... you’re inviting more of the world to understand how they contribute to (the erasure) of Black women, girls and femme-presenting folks in the form of a bullet, exhaustion or abuse,” Lyons said.
Korbin Cummings, also a member of Black in Boone and Black at App State, said she believes it is evident that patriarchy, state violence and racism are intertwined.
“We can see that with how they treat Black women, how the state treats Black women, how men treat Black women,” Cummings said. “We deserve better. I’m hoping that when folks leave this vigil today ... show Black women love. Not because you feel bad, because it’s what you feel like you should do because social media says that you should or because it’s marketable. But because we’re human beings, and we deserve love.”
Black folks were invited to stay at the event for a cookout, and for an information meeting about Black in Boone. Black in Boone also hosted a Boone for Black Lives event the following day open to everyone as a planning session to push the movement in the area toward change. More information about Black in Boone can be found by following them on Facebook and Instagram.
