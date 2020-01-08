BOONE — In light of a recent fire involving unattended cooking, Boone Fire Department is urging the public to be aware of cooking safety tips.
According to the department, unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S.
Based on 2013-2017 annual averages, 66 percent of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials. Ranges or cooktops accounted for about 62 percent of home cooking fire incidents. Unattended equipment was a factor 31 percent of reported home cooking fires and roughly half of the associated deaths. Frying is typically the common cause of cooking fires, according to the department.
The department advises that community members should be on alert when cooking, and those who are sleepy or have consumed alcohol should not use the stove or stovetop. It states that those who are cooking should stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food. Simmering, baking or roasting food should be checked regularly; use of a timer to be reminded that food is cooking is also suggested.
Materials that can catch fire — such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — should be kept away from the stovetop, according to the department.
In the case of a cooking fire:
- Get out. When leaving, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.
- Call 911 or the local emergency number after leaving.
- If trying to put out the fire, be sure others are getting out of the home and that there is a clear way out.
- Keep a lid nearby when cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
- For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.
For more information, contact Boone Fire at (828) 268-6200.
