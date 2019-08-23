BOONE — Boone fire and police officials are investigating an Aug. 22 fire at a single-family residence on Winkler's Creek Road.
On Aug. 22 at 1:02 a.m., the Boone Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the Winkler’s Creek area of Boone, according to a statement from the department. At 1:06 a.m., BFD units arrived at 527 Winkler’s Creek Road to find a single-family dwelling well involved in fire. During initial suppression efforts, it was confirmed that there were no occupants in the residence.
BFD crews began fire suppression operations immediately and had the fire controlled at 1:42 a.m. Crews then worked to extinguish any remaining hotspots and look for hidden fire. Due to the complexity of these overhaul operations, fire crews remained on scene throughout the day on Aug. 22.
The structure received extensive damage to the main floor and second floor areas. Dollar loss estimates are in excess of $180,000 for the structure and contents.
Fire investigators with the Boone Fire Department determined that the cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary in nature, and the fire is currently being investigated jointly by the Boone Police Department and the Boone Fire Department.
The Boone Fire Department thanked the Boone Police Department, Watauga Sheriff’s Department, Watauga Medics and Watauga Rescue for their assistance.
