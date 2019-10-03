BOONE — Boone Fire Department is observing Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 6-12 with this year's campaign centered around the theme of “Not every hero wears a cape; plan and practice your escape."
For this observance, Boone Fire is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years.
"The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe," according to Boone Fire.
According to Boone Fire, NFPA statistics state that U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires in 2017. These fires caused 2,630 deaths and 10,600 injuries. On average, seven people died in a house fire per day during 2012 to 2016.
“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy, in a statement. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.”
While NFPA and the Boone Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location. Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go, according to Boone Fire.
"No matter where you are, look for available exits," Boone Fire stated. "If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately. All homes should have an escape plan."
Escape plans should include the following: two ways out of each room; a meeting place a safe distance from the structure; plans for everyone that may need assistance to escape such as the elderly and those with disabilities; assurance that the house number is visible from the street and from both directions of travel during the day and night; and ability for everyone to know how to dial 911 for emergency assistance.
Boone Fire advises that families practice the home fire escape plan at least twice a year during the day and at night. It also stated to get out and stay out of a building if there is a fire, and to never go back inside until instructed it is safe to do so. Most importantly, it said escape plans should be planned and practiced.
Boone Fire Department is providing training for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students at schools in the Boone Fire district in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign. For program dates and information, contact your child’s school.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Boone, contact the Boone Fire Department at (828) 268-6180. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.
