BOONE — The Boone Fire Department reminds the community to keep some fire safety tips in mind when selecting, placing and lighting a Christmas tree.
According to the department, more than 25 percent of home Christmas tree fires are caused by an electrical problem with another 25 percent caused by trees too close to a heat source. Although Christmas tree fires are not common, they are more likely to be serious when they do occur.
When picking the tree:
• Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.
• The trunk should be sticky to the touch and branches should not easily snap when bent.
When placing the tree:
• Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2 inches from the base of the trunk
• Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights
• Make sure the tree does not block an exit
• Add water to the tree stand and add more water daily
When lighting the tree:
• Use lights that have the label of a recognized testing laboratory; some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use
• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.
• Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving the home or going to bed.
• Never use lit candles to decorate the tree
If families have an artificial tree, be sure that the tree and decorations are labeled, certified or identified by the manufacturer as fire-retardant or flame-resistant.
Boone Fire encourages community members to get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry. Dried out trees are a fire hazard and should not be left in the home, garage or placed outside against the home. Check with local community guidelines to find a recycling program. Bring all outdoor Christmas lights inside for storage after the holidays to prevent hazards and help them last longer.
For questions and other safety tips contact Boone Fire Department at (828) 268-6180, or visit the National Fire Protection Association at www.nfpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.