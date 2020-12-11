BOONE — The N.C. State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a Public Protection Class evaluation of the Boone Fire Department in July, and Boone Fire was recently notified that its PPC rating has improved.
The Insurance Service Office improved the department’s PPC inside the town of Boone to a PPC two rating and a PPC three rating in the rural district. Both ratings will become effective on Feb. 1, 2021.These PPC evaluations are conducted nationwide on over 50,000 fire departments and are used to set local insurance rates.
The rating system ranks from a one to 10. A PPC one rating reflects a superior rating while a PPC 10 indicates the department doesn’t meet established standards. Lower PPC ratings reflects the fire department’s ability to suppress a fire. The PPC rating has a direct impact on fire insurance rates for both homeowners and commercial properties within each district.
The Boone Fire Department’s PPC two rating ranks the department within the top 5 percent of all fire departments nationwide, according to the department. The department added that its personnel are extremely proud of both the PPC two and the PPC three ratings.
Working towards these ratings requires a good amount of planning and a lot of work by departmental personnel. Reaching these advanced PPC ratings requires a team approach with leaders and outside agency partners.
The Boone Fire Department recognized the following agencies for their support and assistance: Boone Town Council, Boone Town Manager John Ward, the Boone Rural Fire Board, Watauga County Commissioners, Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque, Watauga County Communications/Fire Marshal’s Office, town of Boone Communications, local mutual aid fire departments, the town of Boone Water Department and the Appalachian State University Water Department.
