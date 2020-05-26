BOONE — Following a restraining order and two meetings on the matter, the Boone Town Council voted 4-1 on May 26 to strike the 14-day self-isolation requirement from the state of emergency amendments it passed on May 21.
The motion was made by Councilperson Loretta Clawson, who was absent from the 3-1 vote on May 21 to pass the emergency declaration amendments. Clawson and Councilpersons Dustin Hicks, Nancy LaPlaca and Connie Ulmer voted to remove the self-isolation restriction, while Sam Furgiuele, who originally proposed the emergency declaration amendments, voted against the motion.
The restriction barred anyone who has overnighted outside of Watauga County from entering indoor establishments in Boone until they have stayed in the county for an uninterrupted 14-day period.
The town's restrictions passed May 21 were a departure from the unified countywide actions of the county and its four towns since March, which included a similar 14-day quarantine order for people arriving in the county from overnight stays elsewhere. But the county commission voted to lift that restriction with the beginning of Phase 2 of the statewide reopening, which began at 5 p.m. May 22. Surrounding counties and towns did the same.
On May 22, Superior Court Judge Gregory Horne granted a request for a temporary restraining order precluding the town from enforcing the 14-day self-isolation restriction. The request was filed at 4:07 p.m. by Anne-Marie Yates, Mountain Resort Management LLC (dba Holiday Inn Express), Hospitality Group of Hickory and Smokey Mountain Hospitality LLC, who are represented by attorney Nathan Miller.
After the council's vote on May 26, Miller said he had not yet spoken to his clients about the action to remove the restriction.
The council held an emergency meeting on May 23 and a special meeting on May 26 to give direction to its attorney with regard to the restraining order and to consider potential clarifications and modifications to its state of emergency declaration.
The council also voted to make clarifications to other provisions of the state of emergency amendments enacted on May 21 — including measures requiring face masks to be worn by employees interacting with the public, mandating social distancing in establishments open to the public, mandating screening by establishments of employees for COVID-19 symptoms and other measures — and to delay the effective date of the provisions until June 2 to give the town time to educate businesses and the public about the measures.
A motion by Sam Furgiuele to require face coverings to be worn by people entering indoor establishments open to the public — with exceptions for people sitting at their table in restaurants and people with potential medical issues — failed by a vote of 2-3, with Ulmer, LaPlaca and Hicks against. Hicks indicated they would like to discuss the idea further.
This story is developing. Check wataugademocrat.com for updates.
