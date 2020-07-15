BOONE — The Boone Town Council will host the annual police forum to provide information about police department policies and operations at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, via a web conference platform.
Anyone can view the council meeting live at https://townofboone.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Individuals who wish to address the council during remote public participation can do so through WebEx either online or by phone. If you wish to provide public comment, email Town Manager John Ward at john.ward@townofboone.net or call in at 828-268-6205 and you will be provided with an invite to the meeting. All registrations must be completed by 5:45 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Participants should complete the registration form provided in the meeting invite to be included in public participation and view further instructions.
Staff will moderate the WebEx session to ensure all participants have an opportunity to address the council.
To preserve bandwidth and ensure an orderly meeting, only individuals who wish to address the council should use the WebEx link. Anyone who wants to watch the meeting but not address the council should view the livestream at the link above.
