BOONE – The Boone Town Council revamped how local nonprofit organizations can request grant funds from the town as it disbanded its outside agency funding committee and passed several motions aimed to streamline the process during its Tuesday, Feb. 18, meeting.
The discussion was led by Council Member Sam Furgiuele, who made four motions to change how the process is done, which were all unanimously approved.
Previously, the committee, which was noted to be down to two members by Boone Town Manager John Ward, would go through applications from outside agencies for funding, then make recommendations to the town council for approval.
“It’s a lot of work for citizens,” Furgiuele said of the committee.
Under the new process, the agencies would speak to town council directly for five minutes at a regularly scheduled meeting and submit a smaller application.
Furgiuele expressed displeasure with how previous councils “caved to public pressure” when exposed to opposition of the original funding allocations. Council Member Connie Ulmer said that those who weren’t happy would often come to a budget meeting to get their funding allocation changed.
Council Member Dustin Hicks said that adding more participatory elements would be good and suggested a process where funding is awarded based off public votes after presentations are made. A vote on Hicks’ proposal was not held.
The application will be “no more than three pages,” Furgiuele said, and contain a letter from the agency’s board of directors, according to a unanimous motion. A unanimously passed motion proposed by Hicks would require that the applicants advise if there were any changes to the structure or mission of the organization from when they previously applied for funding.
One of the unanimous motions will require more funding justification from agencies already funded by Watauga County, with Furgiuele arguing that Boone taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay twice for the same service with their county and town taxes.
In other news from the Feb. 18 meeting, Boone Waste Water Treatment Superintendent Rudy Broschinski gave a presentation on several recommendations for the Jimmy Smith Water Water Treatment Facility that will save more than $22,000 on the town’s power bill for the facilty over the next 10-plus years.
The information came after an energy audit was performed on the facility by Reid Conway, senior energy specialist with the North Carolina Department of Quality State Energy Office, in December 2019.
Broschinski and Boone Public Works Director Rick Miller presented five recommendations from that report.
Furgiuele expressed a desire to accelerate some of the fixes, saying some of the cost savings can go to address other climate goals while council member Nancy LaPlaca questioned increasing natural gas usage. Ward said the town will have to see how these fixes can be incorporated into the upcoming budget cycle.
In an action designed to accomplish the town’s energy savings goals, the council unanimously approved a commitment letter to become a SolSmart designated community.
SolSmart, established by the International City Manager Association in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy and The Solar Foundation, is a no-cost technical assistance program for local governments to drive solar energy projects.
“In partnership with the SolSmart team, Boone’s dedicated staff members and our sustainability committee will work to improve solar market conditions, making it faster, easier and more affordable for our residents and businesses to install solar energy system,” the letter from Ward stated. “These efforts will also increase the efficiency of local processes related to solar development, which may save our local government time and money.”
The commitment is designed to help Boone achieve its goals for the town government to run on clean energy by 2040, and for the entire town by 2050.
Boone will leverage SolMart to install solar energy systems on key local government facilities, develop a community solar program and create a streamlined process for solar permitting and inspections.
The Boone Transportation committee will change as the council voted to make it an ad-hoc committee that meets when needed instead of having meetings quarterly.
In addition, the town passed a resolution celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.
The town council unanimously voted to confirm that the third annual Boone Police forum will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the town council chambers at 1500 Blowing Rock Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.