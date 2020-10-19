BOONE — A community-led committee is planning to join local forces with goals of building transparency and relationship between local law enforcement and minority communities while building their own understanding of the policing process.
Cornerstone Summit Church Pastor Reggie Hunt spoke with Boone Town Council members during the board's Oct. 15 meeting about the committee. He explained that the committee would be a community board made up of at least seven community people, three Appalachian State University students and two Boone Town Council members. Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said he wasn't sure what role the department would take with the committee, as it still in the process of forming, but he thinks the department will be involved in discussions and in educating the group on current policies and procedures.
The committee would have a six-month timeframe to identify its goals and objectives while learning about police education and training to understand law enforcement agency policies and how decisions are made. The community committee would provide feedback to the Boone Police Department and to Boone Town Council members on how the department operates.
Feedback Hunt has received during meetings with community members would be to not "jump into a police reform board." Instead, the group would plan to evaluate the current state of local policing and what may lie ahead. The Boone Town Council voted unanimously to endorse the committee, and to appoint council members Connie Ulmer and Dustin Hicks to serve as committee liaisons.
The committee is one that has been discussed among community members, the Boone Town Council and the Boone Police Department since about June. The makeup of the committee and how it was to operate has been in discussion since then to understand the committee's purpose.
The idea of a community oversight board for local police was first suggested during a June 4 meeting of Black in Boone — a local Black-led advocacy group. At that time, Black in Boone stated that the oversight board for would be for accountability of local police with the power to hire and fire officers, determine disciplinary actions and dictate police policies, priorities and budgets. The board was to not have police representation. Around the same time,
Boone Police started meeting with representatives from the Appalachian State University Black Student Association, according to Le Beau. Le Beau credited Hunt and others during a June 18 meeting for facilitating conversations with community groups.
Boone Town Council unanimously approved Councilperson Sam Furgiuele's proposal during that meeting to create a Police Committee consisting of the mayor, the five council members and six other members recruited by the council to discuss police issues and make recommendations if needed.
Hunt voiced concerns about the makeup of the proposed group during the Boone Town Council's July 16 meeting stating that committee selections by council members may not be best for the group. The council postponed deliberation on the Police Committee at that time.
During the Oct. 15 meeting, Hunt said he's been in conversation with various members and groups that represent local Black and brown citizens including representatives from the Hispanic community, Black Student Association, Black university faculty and staff, the Junaluska community, faith community and Small and Mighty Acts — a community-based social justice organization. Furgiuele said he and Le Beau were invited to listen in on the conversations.
Hunt said that a person during these meetings commented that in some areas a police review board seems to be the last option when there is disparity and hostility between officers and Black and brown citizens. He added that he didn't think it would be the best idea to "copy and paste" what other communities have done to make it work in Boone.
Rather, Hunt said a comment that came out of these meetings was that "Boone has a unique opportunity to bridge some gaps and learn from law enforcement as well as law enforcement hearing some things that are of concern to Black and brown citizens."
The hope would be that other law enforcement agencies would be interested in coming alongside the committee and Boone Police, but Hunt noted that town council doesn’t provide oversight for other agencies and that was why Boone Police was involved in conversations.
Hunt said the group had recommendations for the committee to make to council, but that those wiling to serve on the committee shared concern about safety when it came to sharing their names publicly.
"Some folks said they would like to do this, but there’s some concern around safety just given the hostile political environment that we’re in; we didn’t want any sense of retaliation," Hunt said. "Even though this a good thing and I feel like we’re building community awareness and bridges to move forward, there was a consistency with a concern that if we throw these names out before there’s a sense of agreement and confirmation, that there might be some rhetoric or even some retaliation."
Some town council members voiced that they had recommendations of community members to serve on the council. Hunt said if those council members' recommendations were people who were not already going to be on the committee, and if they represented a group who would not already be represented, that he was sure the group's chair would consider their nominations. Once the committee has formed, a chairperson will be chosen, he said.
"What we did not want to have was to tokenize the situation by picking people of color because they’re people of color that you and I may be friends with but may not have a foundation in this work," Hunt said. "If we did that, we would hurt our community board more than we would really help it."
Furgiuele gave the motion to endorse the community committee while giving the group flexibility with the number of people who could serve on the committee. Town council then approved its endorsement for the committee and their liaison appointments.
"This is an important step in the history of our community," said Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz.
