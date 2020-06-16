BOONE — Beginning this Saturday, June 20, face coverings will be required to be worn by all persons in indoor establishments open to the public in the town of Boone, with some exceptions, after a 3-2 vote of the Boone Town Council on June 16.
The council reconsidered the mask mandate upon the request of Councilperson Sam Furgiuele, who first made a motion to require face coverings to be worn by the public at a May 26 meeting of the council. The motion failed at that time by a vote of 2-3, with Councilperson Loretta Clawson joining Furgiuele in favor but Councilpersons Dustin Hicks, Nancy LaPlaca and Connie Ulmer voting against the motion.
Furgiuele asked the council to reconsider the restriction because COVID-19 case numbers have continued to increase locally and across the state, and because he has observed many people who are not wearing masks in public, even in establishments where signage asks or directs customers to wear masks.
"There are very few people who are wearing masks and many who are ignoring social distancing," Furgiuele stated in meeting materials. "Masks have been shown to be effective in reducing the transmission of the virus, and we should take this small step to try to protect the employees in Boone businesses, Boone residents and our visitors."
The amendment to the town's state of emergency declaration will require that people wear face coverings in areas of establishments that are open to the general public, with exceptions for people who may have health issues related to wearing a mask, people at restaurants who are eating and drinking at their tables and children younger than 10 years old. Violation of the restriction would be punishable by an infraction, but police would be directed to first educate upon the first offense, and then give a warning before citing someone with an infraction.
The restriction is slated to take effect at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20, with enforcement of any penalties to be delayed by an additional three weeks. Town attorney Allison Meade was directed to draft language for the amendment to be reviewed at the continuation of the council's regular meeting this Thursday, June 18.
"In my 20-plus years (on the council), I believe this is the most important vote I have ever cast," Clawson said. "This vote is about saving lives."
Hicks, LaPlaca and Ulmer expressed varying concerns about how the restriction would be enforced by police. Hicks suggested that the council spend more time discussing the responsibilities of officers and their methods for enforcing the restriction, but Furgiuele pressed the council to move forward.
“Every day that we delay we are putting more lives at risk unnecessarily," Furgiuele said.
LaPlaca said she could not "support anything that criminalizes behavior by so many unknowing people who come into our town." She added that she took issue with comments that she felt suggested that supporters of the mandate cared about people while those who were opposed "want people dead."
Ulmer recalled recent assertions that businesses want to do the right thing with regard to the virus.
“My question is why aren’t they mandating in their restaurants that (people) wear masks?” she said, similar to "no shirt, no shoes, no service" policies. Ulmer ultimately voiced support for the restriction as a temporary measure and joined Furgiuele and Clawson in voting for the motion, with Hicks and LaPlaca against.
The council heard from a number of people on both sides of the mask issue during the meeting's public comment period.
Tom McLaughlin said he wants to see businesses open back up, which is why he supports mandated mask usage.
“I don’t think we can rely on voluntary good behavior," McLaughlin said.
Karen Sabo also spoke in support in a statement she submitted to the council, saying, “Those who go without (masks) are selfishly putting their own comfort over the health of the community.”
Other commenters questioned the efficacy of masks and characterized the mandate as authoritarian.
“My health is my concern and not to be dictated by a government body," said Erik Lanier in a statement.
