BOONE — As Watauga County and the High Country continue to grieve in the wake of the April 28 tragedy that left five people dead, several local businesses, organizations and citizens have rallied to create a Community Night of Remembrance, set for Monday, May 10.
Community members can sign up at www.surveymonkey.com/r/GRN872H to receive information about a special kit that includes a blue LED lightbulb to honor Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputies Chris Ward and Logan Fox, and the hundreds of law enforcement officials and first responders from across the state that aided the community during the tragedy. The kit will also include a red ribbon to honor George and Michelle Ligon.
Once pick-up details are finalized, those that want to receive a kit will be able to visit one of several pick-up locations throughout Watauga County late next week. A small number of lights stands will be available, on a first-come-first serve basis, for businesses that do not have a traditional light socket outside of their location.
The kits will be available to those that sign up on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be available free of charge, thanks to the generosity of several local businesses, including Consolidated Electrical Distributors of Boone, Creekside Electronics, local civic organizations and numerous community members.
If community members or local businesses want to assist in this effort, contact Katie Greene by email at katie@boonechamber.com. This effort is being coordinated along side the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department, Boone Police Department, municipalities throughout Watauga County and the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center.
For additional questions, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at (828) 264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
