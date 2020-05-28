BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce focuses its Friday Forum this week on the recently amended town of Boone state of emergency declaration.
Members of the town of Boone staff join AppHealthCare staff to detail the new procedures and answer questions on the implementation and enforcement of these policies. The town of Boone’s amended state of emergency takes effect on June 2 at 2 p.m.
The panel discussion takes place Friday, May 29, from 10-11:15 a.m., and will include the following participants:
- Andy LeBeau, Interim Police Chief, Town of Boone
- John Ward, Town of Boone Manager
- Melissa Bracey, Director of Communications & Compliance, AppHealthCare
- Jennifer Greene, Director of Public Health, AppHealthCare
- Monica McKinney, Environmental Health Program Specialist, AppHealthCare
Those wishing to attend the forum are requested to submit questions in advance to info@boonechamber.com. Questions may also be asked in the chat function during a moderated Q&A session with the panelists.
The virtual event will be hosted via the Zoom platform and is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://www.boonechamber.com/events/friday-forum-town-of-boone-staff, and meeting credentials will be sent following the completion of the registration process.
“We are grateful for the town of Boone and AppHealthCare staffs for coming together so quickly to discuss the fine points of the amended state of emergency declaration,” said David Jackson, president/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “There is been a lot of conversation about this declaration over the last week, and with the town of Boone allowing for some extra time before these new rules a take effect, we can address questions from both businesses and consumers about what these regulations require. This dialogue will provide further clarity and understanding for all parties and will allow for compliance in a way that ensures the goals of these measures are met.”
If you have questions, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.