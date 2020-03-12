BOONE — In response to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the town of Boone decided on March 12 to cancel or postpone upcoming events of more than 100 people and meetings hosted by the town of Boone, including town council meetings, police forums, public hearings, town committee meetings and town board committees.
This includes the St. Patrick's Parade and Daniel Boone Rail Jam, both scheduled for this Saturday, March 14.
This comes as an effort to "limit possible transmission" of the COVID-19 virus, according to a statement released by Town Clerk Nicole Harmon on March 12.
"Effective immediately, all events with 100 or more participants, including those events sponsored by outside community partners on town of Boone property, are canceled or postponed until otherwise directed by the mayor/town manager," the statement said.
No new events of groups of 100 or more should be scheduled until further notice.
"On or before April 13, the town will reassess this measure and provide an update concerning ongoing cancellations or rescheduling of meetings," said the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.